Family demands justice after 23-year-old father of 4 shot to death in Santa Fe Springs

The family of a Santa Fe Springs man who was shot to death is speaking out. They say not only was the 23-year-old killed in front of his children, but they had already been grieving another death when this tragedy struck.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a Santa Fe Springs man who was shot to death is speaking out. They say not only was the 23-year-old killed in front of his children, but they had already been grieving another death when this tragedy struck.

Samuel Encisco and his fiance, Claudia Urive, are the parents of four small children who were looking forward to getting married in December.

However, Encisco was shot and killed by an unknown gunman last week.

"It's just very hard. I don't understand why. My pain, I would never wish it upon anybody," Urive said.

The 23-year-old father worked every day, rushed home to pick up his kids from school, and then went to night school himself.

Urive described her fiance as a wonderful man, husband and father who "loved his family so much."

Encisco was the youngest of three sons. Their mother had been grieving the recent death of their stepfather when he was killed.

"My husband passed away, so he moved his family - the kids and Claudia - and brought them here because I was here alone and he wanted to take care of his mom," said Enciso's mother, Carmina Hopper.

Encisco had just left his mother's Santa Fe Springs home on July 30 when he was killed. He was driving home with his family to pick up some belongings.

While at a stop sign, police say a suspect walked up to the window of his vehicle and opened fire, killing him. Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for the murder as his family demands justice.

"All four kids were in the backseat, in their car seats. They had just left grandma's house," Hopper said.

The family has set up a GoFunMe account to help them cover funeral expenses and help support his children.

"They took my heart. My heart was already gone with my husband and then they come and take the rest. I don't know why they would do that."