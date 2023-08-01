A man has died after being stabbed in the chest outside a restroom at Santa Monica Beach, authorities said.

Victim dies after being stabbed in chest outside public restroom at Santa Monica Beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has died after being stabbed in the chest outside a restroom at Santa Monica Beach, authorities said.

A suspect remained in custody in connection with the deadly incident, which was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, investigators said.

Police performed CPR at the scene and firefighters transported the critically wounded man to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

A suspect was taken into custody immediately after the stabbing, authorities said. The name of the person in custody was not disclosed.

The circumstances that led to the homicide were unclear. Whether the assailant and victim knew each other remains under investigation, police said.