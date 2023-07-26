10 Freeway, PCH partially closed in Santa Monica as crews work to repair unstable bluff

A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs continued to undergo repairs after city officials were notified that there was a crack in the historic hillside above Pacific Coast Highway.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs continued to undergo repairs Wednesday after city officials were notified that there was a crack in the historic hillside above Pacific Coast Highway.

Repairs to the fissure in the bluffs are expected cause traffic diversions and delays on the heavily traveled stretch between PCH and the 10 Freeway throughout the morning commute.

"Recently, the city discovered an unstable portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs located just above the Pacific Coast Highway between the California Incline and Moomat Ahiko Way," said Selim Eren, the city's principal engineer. "In order to address the land instability and to ensure safety, the city is proactively performing an emergency removal of the portion identified."

Construction crews began moving heavy equipment onto PCH early Wednesday morning to begin removal of the damaged portion of the bluffs. A heavy-duty crane removed the unstable portion of the bluff in less than 15 minutes.

The bluff removal required a temporary early-morning closure of all lanes of northbound PCH and in connection westbound 10 Freeway, in addition to a morning closure of the Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp from Ocean Avenue to PCH, city officials said.

Southbound PCH and the eastbound 10 Freeway will both remain open during construction.

The repairs are expected to be completed and lanes reopened to traffic by 9 a.m. -- hours ahead of schedule, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.