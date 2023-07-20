A man is facing charges after being caught on video attacking Santa Monica City Councilman Phil Brock on the Third Street Promenade.

Caught on video: Santa Monica councilmember attacked on Third Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is facing charges after being caught on video attacking Santa Monica City Councilman Phil Brock on the Third Street Promenade.

Brock says the trouble started when he confronted the man, Sawyer Walden Allee, for littering last weekend. The councilman says the 20-year-old pushed him several times and threw liquid at his partner.

Brock ended up holding Allee down on the ground until police arrived.

The councilman added that Allee was released twice on felony charges in the days leading up to the attack.