SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A major gas leak in Santa Monica prompted evacuations in the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and 1300 to 1400 blocks of Third Street Promenade.The immediate area is closed off to the public due to the investigation, and it's unknown when it will reopen.A hazmat team responded to the area Monday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.SoCalGas crews are on scene to help stop the gas leak.Officials ask the public to avoid the area.The cause of the gas leak is under investigation.No further details were immediately known.