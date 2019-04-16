Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Santa Monica High School choir performed inside Notre Dame days before fire

PARIS (KABC) -- Video shows what could be one of the last choir performances inside the Notre Dame Cathedral before Monday's fire, and it's a choir from Southern California.

The Santa Monica High School choir performed inside the cathedral over the weekend.



A massive fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.

Notre Dame fire live coverage: Firefighters fight massive blaze after spire collapses (1 of 8)

A massive fire swept across the top of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday.



The blaze collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said the church's structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the northern belfry. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions, immortalized by Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

