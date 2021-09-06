labor day

Labor Day weekend: Beachgoers flock to Santa Monica, many escaping inland temps in triple-digits

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of Labor Day weekend beachgoers flocked to Santa Monica on Sunday and are expected to do so again Monday, many of them escaping from triple-digit temperatures that scorched the valleys and other inland areas.

"Oh, it's beautiful. It's just gorgeous," Sheree Pelaez said. "We came down from Northridge to enjoy the beautiful weather."

Whether playing volleyball on the sand, bicycling, swimming or simply going for a beachfront stroll, visitors raved about the near-ideal conditions in Santa Monica.

"Fantastic, perfect sky, it's perfect," Claudia Gold said. "And it's so cool down here, compared to the Valley. It's great."

Beachgoer Rosie Hodge-Adams said temperatures in Tarzana on Sunday "felt like 100 degrees. I'm not sure if it was that high but it was super hot."
Labor Day cookouts and celebrations will be held under sunny skies with hot temperatures throughout Southern California.


Over the summer, Los Angeles County lifeguards have performed more than 5,500 rescues. Officials urged swimmers, surfers and bodyboarders to be aware of possibly dangerous conditions in the water.

Elevated surf and perilous rip currents are expected through Monday night. Surf up to 3 to 5 feet can be expected across south-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service, which warned swimmers to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, and to avoid rock jetties, walls and cliffs.

City News Service contributed to this report.

