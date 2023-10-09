Santa Monica Pier closed after man climbs Ferris wheel, tells people he has bomb, police say

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a man climbed onto the Ferris wheel Monday afternoon, saying he had a bomb. They said he appears to be "in crisis."

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Pier is temporarily closed and evacuations are underway as officers investigate a possible bomb threat.

Officers are working to safely clear out Santa Monica's Pacific Park as they try to make contact with the man. Police said he appeared to be "in crisis."

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone in the area is urged to clear the area as they may come across a large police presence.

