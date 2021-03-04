Business

Santa Monica: Outdoor dining to be expanded along Third Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- Outdoor dining will be expanded along the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as part of an effort to support restaurants as they reopen and recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

"Adapting public space for expanded outdoor dining is a key initiative in our business recovery efforts,'' said Kathleen Rawson, Downtown Santa Monica Inc.'s chief executive officer. "We are so inspired by the resilience and innovation of the businesses as they continue to navigate change. We know that these talented and determined restaurateurs will continue to play a critical role in our economic recovery.''

The expansion -- being done in collaboration between the city and Downtown Santa Monica Inc. -- allows restaurants on and around the Promenade to create new "satellite'' locations along the Promenade, making prime outdoor dining locations available to restaurants that might not otherwise have access to the space needed to create patios and outdoor seating, officials said.

Face coverings are required when visiting the Third Street Promenade and patrons are encouraged to practice physical distancing.
