Business

Santa Monica breakfast spot OP Cafe permanently closes after 42 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Monica breakfast spot OP Cafe permanently closes

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Many restaurants have struggled during the pandemic. On Sunday, the popular breakfast spot OP Cafe in Santa Monica said goodbye to its customers after 42 years.

Through the years, the yellow bungalow on Ocean Avenue has passed to different owners as it nourishes customers.

"The main driver for this concept, because of its location, is the business park across the street and a lot of those businesses have moved out and a lot of them are working remotely," said Matt Spiersch of OP Cafe.

Without the foot traffic from the business park and the economic impact of the pandemic over the past 18 months, the restaurant has been forced to close.

Longtime customer Ross Everly came one last time Sunday to enjoy a breakfast burrito.

"It's kind of sad. It's a good metaphor for the restaurant closures for all the people over the last 18 months. It's pretty sad it shows no sign of stopping," Everly said.

During the Sunday breakfast rush, the remaining employees on staff served customers with the same hospitality as always.

"We're taking our employees and sprinkling them out amongst the other properties. So, it's been bittersweet," Spiersch said.

While the business park was the bread and butter for the cafe, its neighbors were its heart.

"It's sad. We need restaurants, we need businesses," Santa Monica resident Llana Klaz said. "I know it's hard with the business park not being in full operation, a lot of the restaurants up and down Ocean Park have suffered."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta monicalos angeles countycoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
Rams-Bucs: Stafford throws 4 TDs in LA's 34-24 win over Tampa
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in fall at Petco Park before Padres game
Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola to be laid to rest at Covina funeral
Widow of man who died from COVID sues her longtime employer
Huntington Beach police shoot, kill man near pier
US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids' shots
Show More
LAPD: Pedestrian killed in Pico Union crash involving 2 speeding cars
Beavers batter Trojans for first win in Coliseum since 1960
SoCal family outraged by sentence for drunk driver who killed father
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
Officials investigate after Amtrak crash involving train from Chicago
More TOP STORIES News