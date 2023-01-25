Driver shot after SUVs collide in Santa Monica, police say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot after two SUVs collided in Santa Monica on Tuesday. police said.

The two vehicles collided at Broadway and 6th around 3:42 p.m. Police say one driver got out of a vehicle and fired shots at the other.

Investigators say the two drivers knew each other prior to the collision.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

The other driver was shot in the shoulder and brought to a local hospital. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.