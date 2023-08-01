Man stabbed in chest at public restrooms along Santa Monica beach

A man was stabbed in the chest at the restrooms on the Santa Monica beach on Monday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was stabbed at the restrooms on the Santa Monica beach on Monday.

Investigators cordoned off a bloody scene at the public restrooms near Bicknell Avenue, just a few blocks south of the Santa Monica pier.

The stabbing was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday. Santa Monica police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a male victim with at least one stab wound to his chest.

Officers performed first aid and CPR and firefighters transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

No information about a possible suspect or motive for the attack was immediately available.

