Man stabbed in chest at public restrooms along Santa Monica beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was stabbed at the restrooms on the Santa Monica beach on Monday.
Investigators cordoned off a bloody scene at the public restrooms near Bicknell Avenue, just a few blocks south of the Santa Monica pier.
The stabbing was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday. Santa Monica police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a male victim with at least one stab wound to his chest.
Officers performed first aid and CPR and firefighters transported the victim to a nearby hospital.
No information about a possible suspect or motive for the attack was immediately available.
