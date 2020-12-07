Santa Paula fire spreads quickly to at least 173 acres amid red-flag conditions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8587237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire was burning in Santa Paula near the Santa Clara riverbed and grew quickly amid strong Santa Ana winds.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire Monday in Santa Paula that spread to at least 173 acres.The fire was reported in the Santa Clara River bed near the Santa Paula Airport just before noon Monday.It was initially estimated at 3-5 acres but rapidly spread to at least 10 and then 173 within about two hours, with strong wind gusts in the area up to 35 mph.Evacuation warnings were being issued for Shell Road east of the 126 to Todd Road.Access to the 126 freeway was closed in both directions at Briggs Road. South Mountain Road was also closed.The blaze was named the Cornell Fire, for Cornell Drive.Within about two hours, firefighters believed the threat to structures was decreasing as the fire was running out of fuel to burn.Most of Southern California is facing an elevated fire danger Monday as strong Santa Ana winds return and humidity remains low.