Video captures ominous funnel cloud over Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A funnel cloud was spotted in Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon as severe weather continues in Southern California.

Video showed the funnel cloud spinning and moving very slowly toward the foothills in the Ventura County city. It's classified as a funnel cloud and not a tornado because it didn't touch the ground.

Still, the long rotating column towering over the area provided for an unwelcoming and slightly ominous sight.

Eyewitness News viewer Tammie Alonzo also shared a photo of how the funnel cloud looked in Ventura. She said the funnel cloud disappeared but eventually formed again.

The funnel cloud was reported around 4 p.m. Our Megadoppler 7000 HD showed intense rain moving through Santa Paula around that time.