School bus in Santa Paula overturns with 12 people aboard, officials say

School bus in Santa Paula overturns, 12 people aboard, officials say

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several juveniles were aboard a school bus that overturned in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County.

There were 11 passengers, plus the driver, on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Their ages were not immediately known.

"Everyone is out of the bus and are being medically evaluated," the agency said on Twitter. "Triage is in process, most everyone appears non injured."

Emergency crews responded to the area of South Mountain Road and Balcom Canyon Road in Santa Paula at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The bus driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

It appeared only the school bus was involved in the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing news story. The latest information will be added here when it becomes available.

