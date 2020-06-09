Carlos Santana to deliver online commencement address for UCLA music school

"I feel honored to be speaking to young musicians and a new generation of music scholars,'' Santana said in a statement released by UCLA.
"The class of 2020 is resilient, and their voices are needed now more than ever. I want them to use their music as a platform to empower and unite as we seek justice and creative solutions during these challenging times."
Last month, the 72-year-old guitarist-bandleader and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, released their rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine.'' The couple is donating proceeds from the sale of the single through SongAid to WhyHunger, a nonprofit fighting hunger around the world.
In 1998, Santana and his family founded the Milagro Foundation, which has granted more than $8 million for nonprofit programs that support underserved youth in the areas of arts, education and health.
The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has produced countless chart-topping hits, including "Black Magic Woman,'' "Oye Como Va,'' and "Smooth.'' His group, Santana, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.