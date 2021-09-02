2 people shot near South LA schools, high school on lockdown

#LASPD is treating one gunshot victim on the perimeter. #LAPD & #LAFD are onscene. Santee HS has been placed on lockdown. A perimeter has been established. Please stay clear of the area. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) September 2, 2021

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot near schools in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, including a student who was wounded in the leg outside a high school, police say.One of the shootings was reported near Santee High School in South Los Angeles and the school has been placed on lockdown, officials say.A male student was shot in the leg. School police treated him with a tourniquet and he was transported to a local hospital.The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of 22nd Street near the school, according to the LAPD. The high school is located at 1921 Maple Ave.A second gunshot victim was located a few blocks away outside Maple Primary Center at Maple and 36th Street.Lockdowns at the two campuses were lifted shortly after 3 p.m. and two gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals, school police said.Police do not believe the shootings are necessarily connected to the schools but they are investigating. It has not been determined if the same suspect carried out both shootings.The suspect in the shooting near Santee was believed to be an adult male on a light blue bicycle who fled the scene after the shooting.