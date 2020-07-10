Sign claiming 'increased Satanic Cult activity' in San Bernardino Mountains deemed a hoax by National Forest officials

RUMOR CONTROL:



This sign has been posted around the forest and is spreading on social media.



The is not an official Forest Service sign, and there is no known threats of this type to visitors.



Anyone with information about who is posting this sign should call 909-383-5651 pic.twitter.com/pGBiybSc3k — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 9, 2020

The United States Forest Service is setting the record straight about a rumor of a "Satanic Cult" in the San Bernardino Mountains.Officials say a sign that started a rumor on social media is a hoax.The post with the U.S. Forest Service logo warns campers of "increased Satanic Cult activity" that sacrifices pets and missing people.Officials say "there is no known threat of this type to visitors."The signs were spotted on a gate at Jenks Lake.Anyone with information about who posted the sign should is urged to call the U.S. Forest Service at 909-383-5651.