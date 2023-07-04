Seven people were hospitalized following a chlorine spill at a pool supply business in Saugus, authorities said.

7 hospitalized following chlorine spill at pool supply business in Saugus

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized following a chlorine spill at a pool supply business in Saugus Monday morning, authorities said.

A hazmat team responded to the area of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue after a 911 call around 5:30 a.m.

About 20 gallons were reportedly spilled.

Nine people were treated and seven of them went to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the spill, but it's since been contained.

The Metrolink's Antelope Valley Line was temporarily closed between Santa Clarita and Newhall during the incident.