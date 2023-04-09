Scammers are pretending to be with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and using threats and intimidation to try and get people's money.

Scammers pretend to be from LASD, threaten to arrest victims if not paid for false fines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scammers are pretending to be with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and using threats and intimidation to try and get people's money.

The LASD says the scammers call people demanding they pay a fine for failing to respond to a jury summons or an outstanding warrant.

The scammers will threaten to arrest people who do not immediately comply with their demand of payment via gift card, Bitcoin or a prepaid credit card.

If someone calls you with this scam, the LASD says to just hang up.

The LASD will never ask for payment over the phone or through email, all financial transactions are handled at patrol stations, court houses and custody facilities.

The LASD is investigating and encourages anyone who has been a victim of these calls or has any information on the scam to give them a call at 800-222-8477.