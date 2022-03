LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eight people - including children - were injured after a driver in a stolen car crashed into a school bus in South Los Angeles, authorities say.It happened at near 108th and Broadway Wednesday evening.The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News officers attempted to pull the driver over when the driver took off and crashed into the bus.A total of eight people were injured, including one person who needed immediate care, authorities said. There were six children in the bus at the time of the crash.