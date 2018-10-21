U.S. & WORLD

'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, File)

Danny Clemens
ANTARCTICA --
Australian scientists happened upon a unique animal dubbed the "headless chicken monster" during a recent expedition to test new underwater camera technology.

The animal, also nicknamed the "Spanish dancer" but known to the scientific community as Enypniastes eximia, was spotted in the Antarctic Ocean off of eastern Antarctica, according to the Australian government's Department of the Environment and Energy. E. eximia is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south, scientists said.

Unlike other sea cucumbers that are confined to the sea floor, creatures in the Enypniastes genus have developed webbed, veil-like body parts that allow them to swim up into the water column.

Researchers spotted the animal while developing underwater camera technology that will be used to monitor the impact commercial fisheries have on ecologically sensitive areas. The cameras are designed to operate under "extreme pressure in the pitch black for long periods of time," according to Australian Antarctic Division program leader Dr. Dirk Welsford.

"Some of the footage we are getting back from the cameras is breathtaking, including species we have never seen in this part of the world," Welsford said. "Most importantly, the cameras are providing important information about areas of seafloor that can withstand this type of fishing and sensitive areas that should be avoided."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencewild animalsoceansu.s. & worldaustraliaAntarcticafishinganimals
U.S. & WORLD
4 Americans among 5 killed in Costa Rica rafting accident
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
30 people injured in floor collapse at party near Clemson University
More u.s. & world
SCIENCE
UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
SpaceX rocket creates stunning light show across SoCal sky
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing in SoCal tonight
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth $100K
More Science
Top Stories
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
9-year-old former patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
4 Americans among 5 killed in Costa Rica rafting accident
Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus as new manager
10,000 participate in annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans 20-19 in London
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
Show More
Vigil held for mother killed in hit-and-run incident in Encino
30 people injured in floor collapse at party near Clemson University
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect arrested
Lynwood residents offered discounted Ring security devices
No winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620M
More News