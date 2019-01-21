SCIENCE

Super blood wolf moon 2019: SoCal stargazers share spectacular photos

The skies were clear as eyes all over the country, including here in SoCal, watched Earth eclipse the moon overnight. (susanlotter/instagram)

The skies were clear as eyes all over the country, including here in SoCal, watched Earth eclipse the moon overnight.

The only total lunar eclipse of this year and next came with a super-blood-moon bonus. That means the moon was closer, making it seem bigger and brighter. It also had a red tint from sunlight passing through the atmosphere.

About 2,500 people gathered at the Griffith Observatory to witness the event.

A science teacher sat on a blanket on the grounds of Griffith Observatory for hours waiting to see the total lunar eclipse and super blood wolf moon Sunday night.

Check out some amazing photos shared by Eyewitness News viewers:
