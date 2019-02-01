SCIENCE

Columbia space shuttle disaster: Remembering seven astronauts lost on Feb. 1, 2003

EMBED </>More Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Friday marks 16 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Related
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon lights up SoCal sky
Crowds gathered at Griffith Observatory to witness eclipse
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
More Science
Top Stories
South LA taco truck will show off popular eats in Super Bowl ad
Lightning strikes woman's car, shatters window in Inland Empire
Suspected drunk driver blows .378 BAC in Gardena
Pacoima chase ends in crash outside home; 2 suspects arrested
Super Bowl counterfeit goods, tickets out in full force in Atlanta
Two LA-based flights struck by lightning, forced to divert
Anaheim police clear last unsolved homicide of 2018 with arrests in party shooting
Calabasas couple throwing outrageous Super Bowl bash
Show More
Jerry Rice on the Super Bowl: 'Greatest game ever'
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Film 'Bedlam' examines mental health crisis
FEMA extends deadline for Woolsey Fire victims to apply for aid
Jackie Robinson's 100th birthday kicks off yearlong celebration
More News