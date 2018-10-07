SpaceX’s West Coast landing zone pic.twitter.com/OykcwiOg18 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 6, 2018

If you look up in the sky Sunday night, you might see something special. A big launch and landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to begin at 7:21 p.m.SpaceX will attempt to launch a satellite into space aboard its Falcon 9 rocket and then land part of the rocket back at the base.If all goes as planned, it'll be SpaceX's first such landing on the West Coast.People in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties could hear sonic booms from the launch.The mission could also create a spectacular light show, depending on weather conditions.