Science

UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says

By ABC7.com staff
UFOs are real, according to a stunning new admission by the U.S. Navy.

Videos from U.S. Navy pilots came to light earlier this year. They show objects accelerating to hypersonic speed and making movements described as beyond the physical abilities of a human crew.

The Navy confirmed it has no idea what those objects were and officially consider them "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," they said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Navy issued new classified guidelines on how to report such instances.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenavyu.s. & worldufo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
VIDEO: P-61 chased by another lion before being fatally struck on 405
OC woman who ran "maternity tourism" business pleads guilty
Trump attends another fundraiser in LA, heads to San Diego
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges
Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old NJ girl lured into van
Show More
3 arrested in thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Rancho Cucamonga stabbing victim was a dean at Mission College
It's National Cheeseburger Day: Here are some SoCal deals
Glendale monument to Korean comfort women vandalized
More TOP STORIES News