13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting stop shoplifters in Highland Park, authorities said Thursday.
In a statement announcing the arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying additional suspects in the case.
Steven Reyes, 68, was attacked about 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, and he died the following day, the LAPD said.
"When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his head," police said in a statement. "It was determined that four suspects, who appeared to be young in age, entered the business and several of them attempted to steal various items. When a second store clerk attempted to stop the suspects a struggle ensued. The victim attempted to aid that clerk and suspect-1 struck the victim on his head with a scooter."
The name of the boy in custody was not released because he is a minor. Police said the other suspects are one male and two females.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call homicide detectives at (213) 996-4184, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.