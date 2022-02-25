Long Island man wins $10 million on New York Lottery scratch-off for the 2nd time

Juan Hernandez claimed his $10 million top prize on Tuesday after playing the New York Lottery's $10 million deluxe scratch-off game.
But Hernandez said he's, "still trying to spend the $10,000,000" that he won back in 2019.
That time Hernandez lucked out after playing the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off game.
His most recent ticket was purchased at a Hempstead Stop & Shop located at 150 Fulton Avenue.
Hernandez opted to receive his winnings in a single lump sum-- a cool $6,510,000.
As of tonight, there are three $10 million top prizes left on the deluxe scratch-off game.
ALSO READ | Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO