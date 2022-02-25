Long Island man wins $10 million on New York Lottery scratch-off for the 2nd time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11593156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

UNIONDALE, New York -- A Long Island man struck gold this week with a huge scratch-off game win, and its not the first time he's done it either.Juan Hernandez claimed his $10 million top prize on Tuesday after playing the New York Lottery's $10 million deluxe scratch-off game.But Hernandez said he's, "still trying to spend the $10,000,000" that he won back in 2019.That time Hernandez lucked out after playing the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off game.His most recent ticket was purchased at a Hempstead Stop & Shop located at 150 Fulton Avenue.Hernandez opted to receive his winnings in a single lump sum-- a cool $6,510,000.As of tonight, there are three $10 million top prizes left on the deluxe scratch-off game.