Former 'Scrubs' writer arrested again after 18 sex abuse, assault charges filed against him

Eric Weinberg, who's worked on shows like "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher" and "Californication," was initially arrested in July over "sexual assaults including rape'' that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2019.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former television writer and producer for the hit show "Scrubs" was taken into custody again after prosecutors filed 18 sexual abuse and assault charges against him.

Los Angeles police arrested Eric Weinberg Tuesday afternoon and was later released after he posted $5 million bail.

LAPD investigators said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places'' and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Detectives previously said there may still be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s.

Weinberg has credits as a producer and writer on shows like "Scrubs," "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "Californication" and "American Dad."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.