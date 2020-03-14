localish food

Seafood & Cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Nothing On This Restaurant

CHICAGO -- Burger and fries, spaghetti and meatballs, seafood and CEREAL?!? Those are the two specialties at a Chicago restaurant boasting fish and diner eats!

This spot in Chicago's Lincoln Square combines a diner and seafood house.

"Crab legs, halibut, stuff like that. But we also have french toasts, breakfast, sandwiches and cereal," Kyle Jones at Glenn's Diner.

They carry 16 different kinds of fresh fish from all around the world and more than 30 different boxes of cereal to choose from.

Make sure you get the over-sized crab cake sandwich with Glenn's Diner signature potato pancake on the side.

Shrimp tails found in Cinnamon Toast Crunch box set off epic Twitter thread
Jensen Karp, a comedian, writer, podcaster, and former rapper, says he found two crustaceans that would have made his CTC even crunchier.



Monument Inn: Legendary Restaurant Serves the BEST Cinnamon Rolls and Seafood in Texas
"I think if we took away the cinnamon rolls, there would be protestors out front!" La Porte's Monument Inn is known for amazing seafood, gorgeous views and the BEST cinnamon rolls.



