Seafood & Cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Nothing On This Restaurant

This spot in Chicago's Lincoln Square combines a diner and seafood house.
"Crab legs, halibut, stuff like that. But we also have french toasts, breakfast, sandwiches and cereal," Kyle Jones at Glenn's Diner.
They carry 16 different kinds of fresh fish from all around the world and more than 30 different boxes of cereal to choose from.
Make sure you get the over-sized crab cake sandwich with Glenn's Diner signature potato pancake on the side.
