Williamstown, New Jersey -- Entrepreneurs Kalieb Bey and Ione Thomas recently opened Sea Bar in Williamstown, New Jersey. Sea Bar is a gourmet seafood restaurant offering several signature entrees such as Freaking Clams, Banging Shrimp and Stuffin Muffins.
"The stuffin muffins is something that you've never experienced before. You got a muffin and it's loaded with seafood and it's loaded with different kinds of flavor," says Sea Bar owner Kalieb Bey.
Sea Bar offers dine-in, curbside and takeout service. Lunch and dinner are served Wednesday through Sunday.
Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey
