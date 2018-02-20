Seal Beach chef arrested on suspicion of rape

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Police arrested a 55-year-old man who works as a chef at a Seal Beach restaurant on suspicion of rape.
Darryl Matanane, who is listed as the chef on Bistro St. Germain's website, was taken into custody Friday after being identified as the suspect in a sexual assault investigation, according to Seal Beach police.
Police said the victim told them she was served an alcoholic drink at a restaurant by Matanane. The woman said she later woke up in an apartment that she did not recognize and did not remember how she got there.
The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted at the apartment.
Matanane was arrested after the incident. His bail was set at $2 million.
The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are seeking witnesses or other possible victims. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, ext. 1109.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that Matanane was charged with rape. The Orange County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges in the case.