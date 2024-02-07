Suspect shot, wounded after authorities serve search warrant at Seal Beach home

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and wounded Wednesday morning as La Habra police and Homeland Security Investigations officials were serving a search warrant at a Seal Beach home, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which unfolded at a two-story house in the 3500 block of Columbine Street, just north of the 405 Freeway.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department published a post on social media that advised the public to avoid the area. Whether officers from that agency were involved in the confrontation was not immediately clear.

A Seal Beach police spokesperson confirmed that an "officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Video from AIR7 HD showed law enforcement officers in front of the house, along with patrol vehicles and an armored SWAT vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.