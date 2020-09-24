Pets & Animals

Deep-sea diver gets 'very gentle' nudge from seal in adorable video

NORTHUMBERLAND, England -- Some people say seals are actually water dogs, and a video shared by a diver may prove it to be true.

The adorable video was posted to Twitter by deep-sea diver Ben Burville. Burville was taking a dive in the waters off of the Farne Islands, an archipelago in the North Sea, when a grey seal got up close and personal with him.

SEE ALSO: Video shows goat earn lollipop after behaving for first haircut

In the cute footage, the seal can be seen nudging Burville's cheek. "I could feel my #DiveBuddy's soft nose push against my face," Burville wrote on Twitter.

Burville, who has been studying the underwater behavior of seals for over 20 years, added that the seal who initiated the interaction was "very gentle."

But this isn't Burville's first encounter with a seal. Just last year, he was left breathless when a playful seal removed his scuba mouthpiece with his nose and a flipper.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Playful seal leaves diver breathless by removing his mouthpiece
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videoswimmingcute animalssealanimalsu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Boy laid to rest in OC after alleged abuse-related death in Idaho
Man fatally shot by OC sheriff's deputies in San Clemente
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured QB's lung
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
Show More
100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight Central California wildfire
Riverside police investigating unemployment benefits mail fraud
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Southern California ski resorts prepping for new normal in COVID era
More TOP STORIES News