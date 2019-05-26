Search continues for missing Colorado woman Jennifer Lorber last seen in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The search continued Sunday for a missing Colorado woman who was last seen several days ago in Malibu.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they have found 30-year-old Jennifer Michelle Lorber's rental car around 1 a.m. in the area of the Pacific Coast Highway and Paradise Cove.Lorber arrived in Los Angeles on May 23 and was last seen about 11 p.m. at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, authorities say.Lorber suffers from depression, according to officials, and her family is concerned for her well-being.She's described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, about 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visit lacrimestoppers.org.