Rescue teams canvass Malibu hillsides in search of missing woman who suffers from bipolar disorder

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators and volunteers began canvassing the Malibu hillsides Saturday in search of a 53-year-old woman who suffers from bipolar disorder and has been missing for more than one week.

Julia Christine Snyder was last seen near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department's Malibu Search and Rescue team was deployed Saturday morning for a "full-scale search" of the Latigo Canyon area of Malibu, complete with technical rescuers, drones and canine units.



Snyder is without her medications, according to authorities. She is described as white, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
