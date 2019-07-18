Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG, whose vehicle was involved in a July 3 chase and shootout between deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, authorities said.

YG, a Compton native whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.

Several people were briefly detained at the house, but no arrests have been in the case, an LASD detective told ABC7.

YG previously said he was unaware of the incident that began in Compton and ended in Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.

"I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day," the hip-hop artist said July 5 on Twitter. "I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July."

The sequence of events began in the late evening of July 3 when sheriff's deputies responded to report of a reckless DUI driver. A shootout began, and a bystander later identified as 65-year-old Ricky Cornell Starks was fatally caught in the crossfire.

A rolling gun battle ensued, with someone inside the SUV firing at deputies and a sheriff's helicopter as the chase made its way into Inglewood.

One deputy was struck by gunfire and suffered minor injuries, authorities said. A patrol vehicle's windshield was riddled with bullet holes.

At least one person was detained at the end of the chase, and investigators discovered that the Escalade was equipped with "aftermarket bulletproof glass" and armor."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycomptonpolice chaserap musiclos angeles county sheriff's departmentrappershootinghip hopdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rapper YG says he was nowhere near scene of shootout, chase involving his SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway near Sylmar
Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video partly filmed in Apple Valley
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to multiple rape charges
1 person killed in hit-and-run rollover in South L.A.
Perris pot busts: Guns, honey oil lab, 5.9 tons of marijuana found
VIDEO: Robbers assault 69-year-old Mira Loma pharmacy owner
Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children's Hospital L.A.
Show More
Kyoto Animation fire kills 33; suspect screams 'You die!'
SoCal home prices continue to skyrocket
Police searching for suspect after 7-year-old boy shot in Watts
Oscar Mayer lists Wienermobile on Airbnb
Cashier no longer works at Illinois gas station after questioning customers' citizenship
More TOP STORIES News