Seattle Seahawk Uchenna Nwosu donates $80K to his high school in Harbor City

Narbonne High School alum and current Seattle Seahawk linebacker visited his old high school to donate $80,000 to help fund an athletic trainer and training room.

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Uchenna Nwosu made it back to his old stomping grounds. The Nathaniel Narbonne High School alum and current Seattle Seahawk linebacker paid a visit to his old school to present them with an $80,000 check to help fund an athletic trainer and create a training room.

"It's just so surreal to be back here 9, 10 years later and see how much has changed, how things are growing and how I can help be a part of that," said Nwosu.

Nwosu said he started his nonprofit, the Uchenna Nwosu Foundation, for opportunities just like this one, to give back to students. His gift, along with other grants collected by the school, will help the students at Narbonne participate safely in sports by providing injury treatment, prevention and education.

"Having these types of resources, having a 24-hour athletic trainer to help these kids with injuries and stuff like that and just awareness and medical issues and all that stuff is very important," said Nwosu. "That's one thing that could help these kids become better at what they do and who they are and help them in the future."

Before the end of the school year, one of the rooms in the school will be renovated into Narbonne's brand-new athletic training center and it will be named the Uchenna Nwosu Training Center.

"To see that he was donating so that we could have that full-time trainer, that was just incredible," said Malaika Onyia, a senior on Narbonne's Girls' Basketball team. "It makes me feel so much better because now that I know that if I get injured, I don't have to worry because I know that I have someone who can take care of me."

"It just gives you that feeling like it's no other," said Mark Iheanachro, a junior on Narbonne's football team. "You have people surrounding you that's going to want you to be great and want to help you in the long run. Little stuff like that is what helps us just put our head down and keep moving forward."

School representatives tell me they plan to hire an athletic trainer as soon as November.

