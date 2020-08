EMBED >More News Videos The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public on Aug. 26 following a monthslong closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- SeaWorld San Diego reopened on Friday after being shut down for nearly six months.The park is reopening under guidelines for zoos and aquariums, not theme parks.SeaWorld will have limited-capacity for its outdoor exhibits and presentations.The park will only be open Fridays through Sunday, and roller coasters and indoor exhibits remain closed right now.You also have to buy a ticket before you arrive.