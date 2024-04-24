Security guard hospitalized after being stabbed outside bank in Koreatown, LAPD says

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being stabbed outside a bank in Koreatown, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The attack was reported about 3 a.m. outside Pacific City Bank on Olympic Boulevard, near the New Hampshire Avenue intersection.

The victim was identified only as a Korean-speaking man who was transported to California Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said. A translator was sent to the facility.

No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing, and a description of a suspect was not available.

The parking lot in front of the bank was cordoned off with yellow police tape as the investigation continued.