Security guard identified after being shot, killed outside student apartment building near USC

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard has been identified after being fatally shot at a student apartment complex near USC.

The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Jave Garanganao, 41, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Garanganao was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect may have been a trespasser who was confronted by Garanganao. News video showed yellow evidence markers placed near as many as a dozen shell casings on the sidewalk at the scene.

The suspect was found sleeping in a parking area near the scene of the shooting and arrested, police said.

The LAPD later said the suspect had a handgun in his possession which was recovered.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the person they took into custody was the suspected shooter, police said. He was identified as 31-year-old Alexander Crawford and booked for suspicion of murder.

Detectives determined the handgun recovered with Crawford was the same caliber as the gun used to shoot Garanganao, police said.

Service on the Metro E (Expo) Line, which passes directly in front of the complex, was temporarily halted due to the police investigation. The transit agency provided buses to shuttle passengers through the area. Service was restored shortly after 9 a.m.