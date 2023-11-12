27-year-old security guard shot and killed at dispensary in Hyde Park, police say

A 27-year-old security guard was shot to death Friday inside a dispensary in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old security guard was shot to death Friday inside a dispensary in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Francisco Alonzo, inside the dispensary suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Alonzo worked at the location as a security guard and became involved in a dispute with the suspect possibly during the commission of a robbery," police said in a statement.

Police did not release information on a suspect or suspects. Investigators previously said they were looking for three suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Bureau Homicide Division 77th Squad at 323-786-5100 or 323-786-5500.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.