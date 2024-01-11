Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

She teased the role Tuesday night by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Selena Gomez is heading into a new musical role.

According to Variety, the "Only Murders in the Building" star will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. She teased the role Tuesday night by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir on Instagram.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production.

Ronstadt is known as a country, rock 'n' roll and Latin music legend who's won 11 Grammys throughout her career. Gomez is a two-time Golden Globe nominee and pop star with hits like "Love You Like a Love Song" and "Who Says."