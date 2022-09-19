Selma Blair offers inspiration, transformation on journey with 'Dancing with the Stars'

'This is the gift of a lifetime.' Actress Selma Blair is challenging herself by competing on 'Dancing with the Stars.' Her pro partner Sasha Farber says her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis makes things difficult, but she's persevering, transforming and inspiring others.

HOLLYWOOD -- Among the 16 new competitors coming into this ballroom this season on 'Dancing with the Stars'... actress Selma Blair.

Last fall, Selma shared her experiences dealing with Multiple Sclerosis by shooting a documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair." Now, she says she is invigorated by this new challenge. Blair says a big part of her motivation comes from the show of support she's received since her movie came out.

Blair calls this a "new chapter", not just in her healing, but in finding strength in others. And she'll be getting a lot of that strength from pro dancer Sasha Farber.

"This is my first time stepping into lights, on a set, with a partner, with all of this. This is something I've stepped away from to heal and recover and this is exactly what the doctor ordered," said Blair.

"With MS, it makes it hard," said Farber." And we came in to see what it would be like, and she is moving, inspiring, and it's not just a lesson. You're actually seeing someone transform in front of your eyes."

"To think I get to move and then I get to have all this attention on me, from a partner teaching me, this is a gift of a lifetime," said Blair.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live Monday night on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.