Senior dog possibly burned by chemicals over half of her body found in Van Nuys area

AGOURA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local animal rescue organization is seeking donations to help treat a 10-year-old Maltese that suffered extensive burns over 50% of her body in the Van Nuys area.

The dog, named Candy, was rescued by the Little Angels Project after being found by the East Valley Animal Shelter.

The shelter believes Candy was burned with chemicals or a fire accelerant and will need ongoing long-term care.

"It is very sad to see this kind of mistreatment of animals, but she is now in the arms of the caring vet staff that will make sure she has a second chance at life," the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

Rescuers say despite the trauma she has endured, Candy is still the sweetest dog.

"This poor girl just wants to give love and receive the love and care she deserves," the organization said.

For more information on how to help Candy or make a donation, go to littleangelsproject.org.
