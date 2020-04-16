Food & Drink

LA to begin delivering meals to 12,000 seniors, more than doubling current program, Garcetti says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is more than doubling the number of meals it serves to seniors as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

Before the crisis - and the safer-at-home orders that forced senior citizens to remain in their homes - the city was serving one meal a day to 5,000 low-income older adults at senior and community centers across the city, Garcetti said.

Under the new program the city will deliver 10 meals a week to 12,000 seniors across the city, he said.

"This pandemic is disproportionately causing stress to the population, pushing more seniors into food insecurity," Garcetti said.

"These are our grandparents and parents, these are our friends and neighbors."

The program only has two requirements: Recipients must be age 60 or over and they must live in the city of Los Angeles.

To join, you can call the city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (213)263-5226.
