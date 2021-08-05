Self-defense seminar teaches seniors how to better protect themselves against unprovoked attacks

DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- The attacks are well documented. Elderly Asian Americans being targeted across the country. Hate crimes that have left many terrified to go out in public."I'm so afraid, I can't go out," said Lea Lee.Those fears are what prompted this self-defense seminar: an opportunity for residents at the Angelus Plaza in Downtown LA to learn how to better protect themselves."Some of the things we're going to be focusing on are situational awareness, using our voice as a weapon, and then if somebody really wants to hurt you, how to create space to escape," said instructor Ron Scolesdang.The goal here isn't to teach seniors to fight, but to get away. Or more importantly, be aware of a bad situation before it happens."You see some of these seniors reading a newspaper in the park, and then somebody punches them in the back of the head," said Scolesdang. "So something as being aware of somebody approaching you is going to negate a lot of these potential attacks."With racial tensions so high, simply minding your own business won't do. Seniors must watch their backs and call for help before they might find themselves in risky situations.