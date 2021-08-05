Self-defense seminar teaches seniors how to better protect themselves against unprovoked attacks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teaching seniors to protect themselves

DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- The attacks are well documented. Elderly Asian Americans being targeted across the country. Hate crimes that have left many terrified to go out in public.

"I'm so afraid, I can't go out," said Lea Lee.

Those fears are what prompted this self-defense seminar: an opportunity for residents at the Angelus Plaza in Downtown LA to learn how to better protect themselves.

"Some of the things we're going to be focusing on are situational awareness, using our voice as a weapon, and then if somebody really wants to hurt you, how to create space to escape," said instructor Ron Scolesdang.

The goal here isn't to teach seniors to fight, but to get away. Or more importantly, be aware of a bad situation before it happens.

"You see some of these seniors reading a newspaper in the park, and then somebody punches them in the back of the head," said Scolesdang. "So something as being aware of somebody approaching you is going to negate a lot of these potential attacks."

With racial tensions so high, simply minding your own business won't do. Seniors must watch their backs and call for help before they might find themselves in risky situations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown laseniorssenior citizensself defense
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Burbank: Overwhelming grief over death of street-racing crash victims
Corona shooting suspect may undergo mental evaluation
Disease-carrying species of mosquito found in Ventura County
California to require health care workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30
Palm Springs to require vaccine proof for indoor bars, restaurants
Hospitals seeing alarming rise in COVID admissions, ER doc says
Ford brings back the Bronco 4x4
Show More
Longest serving nurse retiring at Cedars-Sinai
Men accused of raping, drugging spring breaker face murder charges
Children stopped at US-Mexico border likely hit record-high in July
Here's why pet owners are waiting days, weeks for vet appointments
Adoptive father now watching his son compete in Tokyo Olympics
More TOP STORIES News