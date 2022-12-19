Children with autism, special needs treated to holiday fun at Sensitive Santa event in Reseda

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Special needs children had their own visit with Santa Claus in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday.

The 10th annual Sensitive Santa event, hosted by Autism Live and The Ed Asner Family Center, was held in Reseda.

The event allowed children with special needs a more personalized visit with Santa, rather than exposing them to the sensory overload that may be associated with other holiday activities.

This year the event was a drive-thru experience, allowing families to do the visit from the comfort of their vehicles.

Guests from Dinosaurs in the Valley were there, giving Santa some assistance, along with Santa's helpers.

Participants also received a wrapped toy.