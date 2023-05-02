Serena Williams debuts pregnancy in style on the Met Gala red carpet

Tennis world champ Serena Williams and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss both stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday sporting very special accessories: babies on the way.

NEW YORK -- The Met Gala is an evening of style, glamour and... baby news.

In a pair of stylish debuts, tennis world champ Serena Williams and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss both stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday in New York City sporting very special accessories: babies on the way.

"There's three of us here," Wiliams told Lala Anthony during Vogue's live red carpet show. The 23-time Grand Slam-winner went on to say "I'm good, I feel good now" and shared her relief that her secret is out. "I can stop hiding now," she added.

Williams wed husband Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in 2017 and they share one daughter together, 5-year-old Olympia Ohanian.

Adding to the family was always the plan for Williams, who shared in a 2022 essay for Vogue that she planned to grow her family as she "evolved away from tennis."

CHECK IT OUT | Stars strut their looks on the Met Gala red carpet

1 of 12 Emily Ratajkowski attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It seems as though that time has come nearly a year after her last tennis match.

Kloss, who shares one child with husband Joshua Kushner, told Vogue's Emma Chamberlain "I'm so happy. This is the first time I am sharing my news. So, it's very special."

Chamberlain, who is one of the hosts of Vogue's live red carpet show, joked that Kloss is the "only one who got to sneak in a baby" to the gala, which notoriously is an invite-only event where plus ones aren't allowed. Kloss, a Met Gala vet, knows this to be true and joked to Chamberlain, "I know, I got a plus one. Don't tell anybody!"

The model donned a fitted black gown by Loewe adorned with draped strands of pearls.

Kushner, who is former White House aide Jared Kushner's brother, and Kloss wed in 2018 and welcomed their son in March of 2021.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoring late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and his work with major fashion labels Chanel and Fendi.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.