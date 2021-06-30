Sports

Serena Williams forced to retire from first-round Wimbledon match due to injury

By Seamus Fagan, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

LONDON -- Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match at the All England Club against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday due to an injury suffered in the first set.

With Williams leading 3-1 in the first set, the 39-year-old American appeared to slip and hurt herself during a return.

Williams left the court to receive medical attention. After returning, with the match now tied at 3-3, Williams buckled at the baseline midpoint before gingerly walking off the court in tears, acknowledging the fans as she departed.



"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," said Williams in an Instagram post. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful.

"Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on -- and off -- the court meant the world to me," added Williams, who was aiming to win a record-tying 24th grand-slam title.



The forfeit marks her first ever first-round loss at Wimbledon.

"Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there," tweeted British tennis star Andy Murray.

Serena Williams after falling to the ground during the women's first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2021.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth



'I'm so sad for Serena'

Williams was aiming to win a record-tying 24th grand-slam title and the forfeit marks her first ever first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Prior to Tuesday, the American tennis star had a 19-0 record in first-round matches at the famed tournament.



"It was such a nice atmosphere here, my first time on Centre Court," said Belarusian Sasnovich on court after the match, according to the Wimbledon website.

"Thank you everyone, but I am so sad for Serena. She's a great champion, but this happens sometimes in tennis. I wish all the best for her, and a good recovery.

"I like grass, I love England, I love English people, the public," added the 27-year-old Sasnovich. "I will do my best for sure. I will try to make you happy."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsserena williamsu.s. & worldsportstenniswimbledon
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
Woman alleges assault by Dodgers' Trevor Bauer
LA authorities renew warnings about illegal fireworks
LA weighing restrictions on homeless encampments
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Show More
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach
Fire lookouts keeping watch in Inland Empire mountains
Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Beach report card ranks CA beaches from best to worst water quality
More TOP STORIES News